 

CNN Claims Trump ‘Rolled Back’ Obama Rule To Keep Guns Away From The ‘Mentally Ill.’ Nope.

Share:

On Monday, CNN seemingly attempted to paint President Donald Trump as culpable for tragic mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Anchors Poppy Harlow and John Avlon claimed on-air that the president eliminated a proposed Obama-era regulation that would keep firearms out of the hands of the “mentally ill.”

The proposed rule, however, was seriously broad, undermining the Second and Fourth Amendment rights of tens of thousands of Americans in constitutionally dubious fashion. The restrictions were based merely upon the fact that those on the list had received assistance in managing their Social Security disability payments. Even the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has become increasingly partisan over the years, vehemently opposed the regulation.

“The ACLU and 23 national disability groups did not oppose this rule because we want more guns in our community. This is about more than guns. Adding more innocent Americans to the National Instant Criminal Background database because of a mental disability is a disturbing trend — one that could be applied to voting, parenting or other rights dearer than gun ownership. We opposed it because it would do little to stem gun violence but do much to harm our civil rights,” the ACLU wrote at the time, as previously noted by The Daily Wire. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply