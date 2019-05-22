El Paso man calls 911 when mob of migrants climb wall into yard — and no one responds

An El Paso man was sitting on his porch late at night this week when a mob of illegal immigrants came waltzing down his street.

Moments later, four of the men climbed over a concrete stone wall and into the courtyard of Ed Gonzalez’s home, where he cares for his elderly bedridden mother, KVIA reports.

“I was here by myself, four guys here, and I was afraid of getting jumped,” Gonzalez said.

He yelled at the men repeatedly, and they eventually dashed off, though they left a lingering impression.

“As soon as I yelled at them a second time – vamonos (leave) – I could see the look of fear in their eyes,” Gonzalez told the television station.

The homeowner said he lives three miles from the border and doesn't typically see illegal immigrants coming through his neighborhood. Gonzalez called 911 to report the encounter, but no one bothered to show up, he said.