Joe Biden’s Shift on Marijuana Came Days Before Fundraiser With Pro-Legalization Donor

Former vice president Joe Biden’s policy reversal on marijuana, which he just a few years ago called a “gateway drug,” came just a few days before a Tuesday night fundraiserwith Florida mega-donor and marijuana legalization advocate John Morgan.

Morgan is a well-known political fundraiser in Florida who raised millions of dollars for Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016. He has also used his wealth to fund ballot initiatives in support of liberal policies such as legalizing medical marijuana. Morgan spent over $9 million on the 2016 ballot initiative that legalized medical marijuana in Florida and recently expressed his desire to commit resources to a potential 2020 recreational legalization ballot measure. Morgan has now begunorganizing and donating to efforts to get a recreational marijuana legalization initiative on the Florida ballot in 2020.

Morgan endorsed Biden shortly after he officially entered the Democratic primary, calling him a “compassionate capitalist” and “a man of character.” But his support of marijuana legalization puts him at odds with Biden, who has a long record opposing measures supported by marijuana legalization advocates.

Pro-legalization group NORML recently said “there couldn’t be a worse candidate to support at this moment than Joe Biden” if you care about marijuana legalization. – READ MORE