Education Department Hands Broward County $1 Million In Wake Of School Shooting

The U.S. Department of Education announced it will give $1 million dollars to Broward County public schools.

This comes in the wake of the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“My heart is broken for the students, teachers and families who have had to endure this unthinkable tragedy,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a Friday press release announcing the Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) grant.

“I am committed to helping identify solutions to prevent another tragedy like this one from happening again.”

The $1,000,000 grant aims to provide services to help victims heal and recover at schools in the Broward County Public School system after 19-year-old gunman Nikolaus Cruz shot up Marjory Stoneman, leaving 17 people dead and 14 others injured.

The grant will provide support to “school districts and institutions of higher education that have experienced a significant traumatic event and need resources to restore the learning environment for students and staff,” the press release states. – READ MORE

