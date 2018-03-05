True Pundit

Illegal Immigrant Used Stolen Identity To Steal $300k From American Gov’t

A Mexican national stole the identity of an American citizen and used it to bilk federal and local governments of more than $300,000 worth of disability benefits over more than 30 years, according to a plea entered Thursday in San Diego federal court.

The man — identified as 66-year-old Andres Avelino Anduaga — admitted that he assumed the identity of a Texas resident named Abraham Riojos in 1980, and then used Riojos’ information to apply for a California driver’s license, a Social Security number and a U.S. passport.

With those identification documents in hand, Anduaga applied for and received $361,000 in fraudulent benefits — which included Medi-Cal, food stamps and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) — from 1981 to 2016.

His biggest take was from SSI, which are transfer payments designed to help elderly, blind, and disabled people who cannot work.

Anduaga received $244,441 in SSI disability payments starting in 1988. – READ MORE

