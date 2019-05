"I wish I had a camera, it would have made the highlight film of the Trump presidency," says Sen Dick Durbin, describing today's meeting at the WH which Pres Trump ended after 5 minutes. "…It was dramatic…but it didn't get the job done as far as serving the American people." pic.twitter.com/22WsivBBJf — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 23, 2019

During an interview broadcast on Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) said there is an “obviously strong” obstruction of justice case against President Trump.

Host Chris Cuomo asked Durbin where he stands on impeachment.