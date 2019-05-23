Kellyanne Conway fires back at ‘rich’ Pelosi after clash: ‘Treats me like’ her ‘maid’

Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway accused Nancy Pelosi of treating her like her “maid,” as she fired back at the House speaker Thursday following a tense encounter at the White House.

The counselor to President Trump gave her side of the story on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” after it emerged that Pelosi brushed her off a day earlier by saying she wouldn’t talk to “staff.”

The clash happened after Trump cut short a meeting with Democratic leaders on infrastructure amid complaints about their investigations into him. Conway told Fox News that Pelosi proceeded to give an “odd” history of infrastructure in America, when Conway asked if she’d like to “address some of the specifics the president talked about.”

“She said … ‘I talk to the president, I don’t talk to staff,’” Conway recalled Thursday. “You know, let’s face it, she’s the sixth-most-rich member of Congress. She treats everybody like they’re her staff.”

Pelosi is among the wealthiest members in Congress, though her actual ranking varies depending on how it’s calculated.

But Conway added: "She treats me like I'm either her maid or her driver or her pilot or her makeup artist and I'm not. And I said to her 'how very pro-woman of you' … she's not very pro-woman."