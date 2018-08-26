Drunk Illegal Alien Sets Hospital On Fire In Sanctuary City

An illegal alien described as being “highly inebriated” endangered dozens of lives at a Maryland hospital when he set the emergency room on fire, according to a new report.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office told ABC7 that a fire from back in May was started by illegal alien Henry Padilla-Martinez, who is 20.

A hospital employee noticed Padilla-Martinez wandering around in the hall and when they tried to direct him back to his room discovered that he set the bed on fire.

Significant damage occurred from the fire, including “burnt linens, melted plastic framing and discolored flooring.”

Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County, a sanctuary city, charged Padilla-Martinez with “first-degree malicious burning and reckless endangerment.” – READ MORE

In Cudahy, California, an unidentified black woman took the podium at a local government meeting to assert that sanctuary cities are destroying the African-American community.

“All the jobs are going to illegals … and they are not paying taxes …The Black Community has been destroyed by racist illegal immigrants.”

She stated that the advantages given illegal immigrants are not afforded the black community.

Keep speaking up America! You are the voice! @realdonaldtrump hears your voice! pic.twitter.com/r2mkHQK0E6 — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) August 9, 2018

“When my people do a crime we get three strikes. When (illegal immigrants) do a crime they get amnesty, they get benefits and they’re not paying taxes.”

She asserted that sanctuary cities’ days are numbered, “You’re not going to be allowed to get away with it … Your time is going to be up.”

She expressed her support for President Donald Trump on his illegal immigration policies, “Thank God for Trump.” – READ MORE