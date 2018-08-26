Politics
Donald Trump: FBI Did Not Finish Hillary Clinton Email Investigation
“Big story out that the FBI ignored tens of thousands of Crooked Hillary Emails, many of which are REALLY BAD,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Also gave false election info. I feel sure that we will soon be getting to the bottom of all of this corruption.”
“‘The FBI looked at less than 1%’ of Crooked’s Emails!” Trump wrote, citing the report.
Big story out that the FBI ignored tens of thousands of Crooked Hillary Emails, many of which are REALLY BAD. Also gave false election info. I feel sure that we will soon be getting to the bottom of all of this corruption. At some point I may have to get involved!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018
“The FBI only looked at 3000 of 675,000 Crooked Hillary Clinton Emails.” They purposely didn’t look at the disasters. This news is just out. @FoxNews
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018
“The FBI looked at less than 1%” of Crooked’s Emails!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018
According to Real Clear Investigations, only 3,077 of the 694,000 emails were directly reviewed for classified or incriminating information during the 2016 election after James Comey, the FBI director at the time, acknowledged their existence.- READ MORE
The Washington Post reported in October 2017 that the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for the Fusion GPS dossier alleging Russian ties with the presidential campaign of Republican Donald Trump and sordid phony personal smears of Trump.
Read the Hill-Mark Penn’s article demonstrating Cohen pled guilty to two payments that are not violations of the law. If campaign paid for settling private claims it would be fraud. Any nutty theory to harass the President.
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 23, 2018
If there is any justice left at DOJ why is payment by Hillary Clinton and DNC to FusionGPS for the phony Steele dossier not under investigation. On your theory in Cohen plea it’s an illegal campaign contribution.Let’s go DOJ wake up. where’s the indictment. Clintons not above law
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 23, 2018
Rudy Giuliani: If there is any justice left at DOJ why is payment by Hillary Clinton and DNC to FusionGPS for the phony Steele dossier not under investigation. On your theory in Cohen plea it’s an illegal campaign contribution.Let’s go DOJ wake up. where’s the indictment. Clintons not above law- READ MORE
President Donald Trump asserted on Saturday that the FBI did not properly investigate Hillary Clinton’s missing emails.