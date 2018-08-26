Donald Trump: FBI Did Not Finish Hillary Clinton Email Investigation

“Big story out that the FBI ignored tens of thousands of Crooked Hillary Emails, many of which are REALLY BAD,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Also gave false election info. I feel sure that we will soon be getting to the bottom of all of this corruption.”

“‘The FBI looked at less than 1%’ of Crooked’s Emails!” Trump wrote, citing the report.

According to Real Clear Investigations, only 3,077 of the 694,000 emails were directly reviewed for classified or incriminating information during the 2016 election after James Comey, the FBI director at the time, acknowledged their existence.- READ MORE

The Washington Post reported in October 2017 that the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for the Fusion GPS dossier alleging Russian ties with the presidential campaign of Republican Donald Trump and sordid phony personal smears of Trump.