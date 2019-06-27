Drudge Poll: Tulsi Gabbard Is Shock Winner Of First Democratic Debate

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, the photogenic Army major who twice served overseas, had a very good night, judging from one poll that most often grabs the buzziest candidate and hoists them up.

Gabbard sits atop the unscientific Drudge Report poll, with nearly 46% of the 126,005 respondents deeming her the “winner” as of about 9 a.m. EDT. That tally gave her a 35-point margin over the next contender, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who came in at just 11%.

Former Rep. Robert “Beto” O’Rourke of Texas and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey were the big losers of the night, coming in at 4% and 3.4% respectively.

While the Drudge poll isn’t scientific — anybody can vote as often as they want, and usually do — it has served as a barometer for years on where candidates stand in the campaign. Matt Drudge runs the poll after big events, such as debates. – READ MORE