Dan Crenshaw goes OFF on Google rep over leaked ‘Nazis’ email: ‘What kind of education do people at Google have?’ (VIDEO)

At a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) called out one of the world’s largest tech companies over internal emails that called Jewish conservatives Nazis.

.@RepDanCrenshaw goes off on Google rep over recent leaked emails calling @benshapiro @jordanbpeterson and @DennisPrager "Nazis using the dogwhistles":



"What kind of education do people at Google have?…Three of three of these people had family members killed in the Holocaust." pic.twitter.com/2dxJHeYUCb — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 26, 2019

During a hearing of the House Homeland Security committee on combatting terrorism on social media attended by various Silicon Valley representatives, Crenshaw began by criticizing the “vague standards” Google’s uses in order to “decide what is appropriate” for its platforms.

More specifically, he addressed emails recently unearthed by Project Veritas in which an employee referred to conservative writer Ben Shapiro, PragerU founder Dennis Prager, and popular psychology professor Jordan Peterson as "Nazis" who used "dogwhistles" when discussing how to moderate content on Google's platforms.