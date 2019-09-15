Drone strikes target world’s largest oil processing facility, Saudi oil field; attack claimed by Iranian-backed rebels

The world’s largest oil processing facility and a nearby oil field in Saudi Arabia were set ablaze early Saturday morning after reported drone attacks by Iranian-backed Yemeni rebels.

The Interior Ministry was quoted by state-run media as saying the fires at the Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq and the nearby Khurais oil field operated by Saudi Aramco were “targeted by drones.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries.

Houthi rebels – who are backed by Iran in a yearslong Saudi-led war against them in Yemen – have reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks and vowed that further attacks could be expected in the future.

The military spokesman Yahia Sarie said in a short address aired by Houthi’s Al-Masirah satellite news channel that the group launched 10 drones in a coordinated attack on the sites.

“The only option for the Saudi government is to stop attacking us,” he added.

State television showed footage showing smoke from the blazes clearly rising behind a correspondent. – READ MORE