Donald Trump: New Brett Kavanaugh Claim ‘to Scare Him into Turning Liberal’

President Donald Trump weighed in Sunday morning on a new accusation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, claiming that the purpose is “to scare him into turning Liberal.”

Trump weighed in Sunday morning, claiming that the report was motivated by the desire to influence Kavanaugh’s opinions:

Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist reported last November that she had overheard incoming House Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) explaining on his mobile phone on an Amtrak train that he planned to impeach Kavanaugh with new investigations. – READ MORE

