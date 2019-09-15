Donald Trump: New Brett Kavanaugh Claim ‘to Scare Him into Turning Liberal’

President Donald Trump weighed in Sunday morning on a new accusation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, claiming that the purpose is “to scare him into turning Liberal.”

Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment. He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist reported last November that she had overheard incoming House Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) explaining on his mobile phone on an Amtrak train that he planned to impeach Kavanaugh with new investigations.