DREAMER Protester Turns Freedom Fighter In One of the Craziest Live NYPD Arrest Videos Ever

You don’t see many interviews during an arrest.

Especially when a suspect has his face pressed against the trunk of a car by an NYPD officer.

Just when you thought the daily dose of news couldn’t get more bizarre.

Now at least, you have a front row seat to the Struggle.

.@JumaaneWilliams gets arrested while protesting against the detention of Ravi Ragbir this morning outside the Javits Federal Building in NYC #DACA #DreamAct @BuzzFeedNews @Nigrotime pic.twitter.com/unq9Z77ZBl — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) January 11, 2018

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *