Politics Security
DREAMER Protester Turns Freedom Fighter In One of the Craziest Live NYPD Arrest Videos Ever
You don’t see many interviews during an arrest.
Especially when a suspect has his face pressed against the trunk of a car by an NYPD officer.
Just when you thought the daily dose of news couldn’t get more bizarre.
Now at least, you have a front row seat to the Struggle.
.@JumaaneWilliams gets arrested while protesting against the detention of Ravi Ragbir this morning outside the Javits Federal Building in NYC #DACA #DreamAct @BuzzFeedNews @Nigrotime pic.twitter.com/unq9Z77ZBl
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) January 11, 2018