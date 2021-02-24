Dr. Fauci says vaccinated people can’t dine indoors or go to the movies

President Joe Biden’s top health adviser and coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that even people who receive a coronavirus vaccine won’t be able to go out to eat or go to the movies because of “the safety of society.”

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke at a White House press briefing via teleconference with the administration’s COVID-19 response team during which a reporter asked about the messaging around vaccines.

“There’s a lot of conversation about how you need to keep doing the same things even after you get vaccinated — you know, like wearing a mask, not seeing your family, things like that. Do you think that’s preventing people from being more enthusiastic about getting vaccines? And may we see that change in the future?” Los Angeles Times reporter Chris Megerian asked.

Fauci answered that there are several things even vaccinated people will not be able to do as long as there is a high rate of coronavirus in the U.S.

This week, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 500,000. According to NBC News, more than 28,206,600 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. Though the average number of daily new cases is in decline, Facui warned that “the burden of virus in society will be very high, which it is right now.”- READ MORE

