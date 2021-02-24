WATCH: Biden Claims Veterans And Police Make Up White Supremacy

It was just after Biden took office that he and the Democrats called for unity. They were supposedly tired of the division throughout America and they wanted to change it for the better. At least that was the story, but as the days go on – it appears that Biden might not want to bring the country back together as he recently attacked military veterans and the police. But don’t worry, President Biden hasn’t dared go against Black Lives Matter.

During a February 16th session, the Administration was asked how they would attack White Supremacy in America. This was President Biden’s chance to clear the air and start mending our country. But instead, he decided to boast his years in politics as he said, “It is complex, it’s wide-ranging and it’s real. You may — I got involved in politics, to begin with, because of civil rights and opposition to white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan.”

President Biden says White supremacists are the greatest domestic terror threat in the US: “It’s complex, it’s wide-ranging and it’s real.” #BidenTownHall https://t.co/P1CFPNzLBl pic.twitter.com/dygwnLuXe1 — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2021

It is interesting to note that Biden would start his speech by talking about fighting for civil rights when it was Vice President Kamala Harris who tore Biden to shreds during the primaries. And what was Harris’s main argument? The facts that Biden has spent forty-plus years in politics and what does he have to show for it. – READ MORE

