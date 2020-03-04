Dr. Drew says it’s ‘fake news’ that VP Pence — now leading Coronavirus Task Force — improperly responded to epidemics as Indiana governor

Dr. David Drew Pinsky — a well-known addiction medicine specialist known as Dr. Drew on television — pushed back hard on media reports saying Vice President Mike Pence, now leading the Coronavirus Task Force, improperly handled epidemics as governor of Indiana.

The Daily Blast Live spoke on the phone with Pinsky late last week and noted that Pence “mishandled the HIV epidemic in 2015 with the needle-exchange program which one study said actually contributed to more deaths.”

“I don’t know what they’re talking about,” Pinsky replied regarding reports about Pence. “We used to point at the way Indiana responded to the opiate of the HIV epidemic as the model for the country. I don’t know what they’re talking about. The only reason I felt comfortable with Pence as vice president was I was aware of his track record in Indiana in handling these serious problems, and they handled them better than most states did, almost any other states. So, I don’t know what the hell people are talking about. That is fake news.”

More from Pinsky: Yes, it took everybody a while to respond properly to it, but they really took care of business in Indiana, so I have no idea what people are talking about. Whether Pence is the right person? Look, the right people are Anthony Fauci of the . … Dr. Fauci will tell you what’s going on, when you need to worry … I worked with him on the HIV epidemic back in the 80s; that guy’s been on top of infectious disease for 30 years. When there’s a problem, he will let us know, and he’s been saying exactly what I’ve been saying the whole way. Look to him, not me, and not even Vice President Pence; look at guys like Anthony Fauci whose responsibility is to contain these things. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --