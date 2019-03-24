Dr. Dre boasts after his daughter gets accepted into USC ‘all on her own’: ‘No jail time!’



Dr. Dre boasted about his daughter’s acceptance into the University of Southern California while also appearing to take a jab at some high-profile celebrities for their alleged involvement in the recent college admissions scandal.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own,” the music mogul wrote in a Saturday Instagram post.

“No jail time!!!” he added.

Dre, who is from Compton, has made multiple donations to schools in Southern California, including a $10 million donation to Compton High School for a performing arts complex in 2017 and a $70 million donationto USC to create a new arts, technology and business academy in 2013. The latter gift came from both Dre and music producer-turned-entrepreneur Jimmy Iovine.

The news comes shortly after actress Lori Loughlin was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud in what officials have called the “largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.” – READ MORE