Deroy Murdock: Mueller report quashes left’s top excuse for Hillary’s 2016 loss – Trump won fair and square

Donald J. Trump won the presidency, fair and square.

He does not occupy the Oval Office due to an elaborate plot involving the KGB, the Kremlin, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, or the ghosts of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg. Instead, he won the old-fashioned way: He followed the rules and out-foxed and out-worked Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton.

Hillary, in turn, appeared at only 63 rallies in the final 99 days of the 2016 general-election campaign (versus 132 for Trump), as Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft calculated. She addressed, on average, 1,734 people at each of these rallies (versus 7,297 for Trump). Hillary barely made it to Michigan and never managed to find Wisconsin on a map of the USA.

Trump triumphed. Hillary tanked. And the Democrats cannot blame Moscow for the fact that their queen wears no crown.

Democrats, accept this fact: The 2016 campaign is finally over. Clinton sank. And Trump soared — without Russia’s help. Your two-year-plus campaign of finger-pointing and excuse making is for naught. Get over it. Swallow the fact that your nominee squandered a race that she should have secured. And she blew it all on her own.

These are the inescapable conclusions of the combined FBI and Robert Mueller investigations. With the delivery of the special counsel's report to Attorney General William Barr Friday afternoon, these back-to-back probes — as well as those of the House and Senate intelligence committees — have ended with neither indictments for nor evidence of the elaborate Russian-collusion conspiracy that Democrats have used as a gargantuan crutch to explain Hillary's inexplicable loss to a Manhattan real-estate mogul in his maiden race for public office.