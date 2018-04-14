Doorman’s Ex-Wife Claims He’s ‘Pathological Liar,’ Has Seen Bigfoot, Chupacabra and Ghosts

The former wife of Dino Sajudin, the Trump World Tower doorman who was paid $30,000 by the National Enquirer back in 2015 for the rights to a story about an alleged Trump love child, told the New York Daily News that Sajudin was a “pathological liar” who claimed to have seen mythical creatures like Bigfoot and the chupacabra, inter alia.

“He’s infamous for making up stories,” Nikki Benfatto said in a piece published Thursday.

“He’s seen the chupacabra. He’s seen bigfoot. One of our friends who passed away, he saw him too, walking down the street.”

Sajudin’s reputation as a “pathological liar” wouldn’t be of any consequence if he wasn’t behind a narrative that his story was killed by the National Enquirer not for lack of evidence but to protect President Trump.

Sajudin, a former doorman, had told the paper that he had heard Trump had a love child with a housekeeper at Trump World Tower back in the 1980s. – READ MORE

