Claim: NFL Discriminated Against Cheerleader Because She’s a Christian

A former Miami Dolphins cheerleader has filed a discrimination complaint against the team and the NFL with the Florida Commission on Human Relations because she said her Christian faith made her a target of ridicule by other cheerleaders and supervisors, NBC News reports.

Kristan Ann Ware, 27, cheered with the Dolphins for three years. She says after she disclosed that she was a virgin by choice and was going to remain so until marriage, she was ostracized by the organization.

The harassment began in 2015 during a trip to London for a game against the Jets, during which other members of the cheerleading squad were talking about their “sex playlist” on a bus ride. That’s when Ware “was pushed to give her playlist.”

“Kristin told her teammates that she was waiting until she was married because of her personal relationship with God,” the complaint reads.

“She was sensitive to everyone around her having different beliefs and ideals so she further stated that it was her personal conviction.”

That began the ridicule, and it got worse once she put an image of her baptism and a Bible verse on social media. Ware says that cheerleader director Dorie Grogan used the verse to put her faith down during an interview for returning dancers. – READ MORE

