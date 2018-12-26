‘Don’t Get Hung Up In The Schism Of An Ism’: Reagan Actor Dennis Quaid To Sing In New Documentary ‘No Safe Spaces’

A song from actor-turned-musician Dennis Quaid, who is playing former President Ronald Reagan in an upcoming biopic, will be featured in a new documentary about freedom of speech and censorship.

Quaid’s song will be part of “No Safe Spaces,” a film by comedian Adam Carolla and radio talk show host Dennis Prager. The song will be “Out of the Box,” the title song of a new album by Dennis Quaid and the Sharks, which was released in November.

“I don’t care if I have to climb a mountain, cross a desert or an ocean, I am open to a different point of view,” Quaid sings. “It don’t matter if you’re suffering a broken heart, don’t just sit around watching your life fall apart.”

“You don’t have to hold on to what makes you blue, that kind of living never did a favor for you. Don’t get hung up in the schism of an ism, it’ll put your life in prison, it’ll lead to self derision. Don’t you listen, think out of box,” he sings.

The rock/country song touts “being open to other points of view and not mindlessly giving yourself over to an ‘ism,’” Quaid said in an interview with the New York Post.

“It’s not just Hollywood. Our whole culture has become intolerant,” Quaid, 64, told the Post. – READ MORE