Kevin Spacey Charged With ‘Indecent Assault And Battery’ For Alleged 2016 Incident With 18-Year-Old

On Monday, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced that actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with indecent assault and battery for a crime he allegedly committed in 2016, reports the Associated Press.

According to former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh, Spacey violated her 18-year-old son in July 2016 by reaching into his pants and fondling his genitals.

During a press conference in November 2017, Unruh detailed the allegations:

It happened late night inside the Club Car restaurant and bar on Nantucket island. The victim, my son, was a star-struck, straight, 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator, or that he was about to become his next victim. My son was not of legal age to drink alcohol. He told Kevin Spacey that he was of legal age. But whether he was over 21 or not, Kevin Spacey had no right to sexually assault him. There was no consent. Kevin Spacey bought him drink after drink after drink, and when my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him.

…Spacey stuck his hand inside my son’s pants and grabbed his genitals. This was completely unexpected, and my son’s efforts to shift his body to remove Spacey’s hand were only momentarily successful. The violation continued. My son panicked, he froze. He was intoxicated, and Kevin Spacey was insisting that he come with him to a private, after-hours party to drink even more.

Fortunately, Kevin Spacey left briefly to use the bathroom, and when he was out of sight, a concerned woman quickly came to my very shaken son’s side and asked if he was okay. … She told him to run, and he did. – READ MORE