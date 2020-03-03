Donna Brazile to RNC Chairwoman: ‘Go to Hell’ (VIDEO)

Former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile had harsh words for RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who said Democratic superdelegates may try to prevent Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) from being the party’s presidential nominee.

“Ronna, go to hell,” Brazile said on America’s Newsroom, startling anchors Ed Henry and Sandra Smith. “No, go to hell, I’m tired of it, Ed. We are not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee. If you have the delegates and win, you will win.”

“This notion that somehow or another Democrats are out there trying to put hurdles or roadblocks before one candidate, that’s stupid,” Brazile said. She added that Republicans are scared President Donald Trump will lose his reelection bid in November. – READ MORE

