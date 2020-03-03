Bill Maher: ‘Bright side’ of coronavirus controversy is it might make people dislike Trump

HBO host Bill Maher denied rooting for failure in the administration’s response to the coronavirus, but said President Trump’s alleged incompetence would “finally” turn people against him.

“I’m going to look on the bright side of this and say that I think the coronavirus is going to change people’s views of Donald Trump, finally” he said on Friday’s “Real Time.” “Not for the better,” he added.

Maher’s comments came after a rally in which the president dismissed as a “hoax” Democratic concerns about his handling of the virus. However, Maher stated that Trump called the virus itself a Democratic hoax.

Maher also denied wanting President Trump to fail.

“We’re not rooting for failure! We’re rooting for health! We’re rooting for competence!”

Trump’s campaign fired back on Friday against claims like Maher’s, saying that Trump wasn’t referring to the virus itself. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --