Donna Brazile: Obama did ‘everything he could’ to prevent Russian meddling

Fox News contributor Donna Brazile defended former President Barack Obama on Friday as he faced criticism for his response to Russian meddling during the 2016 election.

“I think they did everything they could without sounding all of the alarm bells,” she said of Obama’s administration. The subject came up as Fox News host Dana Perino asked Brazile on “The Daily Briefing” about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report — something Brazile said should be a “wake-up call” due to its troubling findings about Russian interference.

If Obama did more on Russian meddling, she said, critics would have accused him of trying to help his former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, in her race against then-candidate Donald Trump.

KIMBERLEY STRASSEL: MUELLER’S REPORT SPEAKS VOLUMES

“He was in a box,” Brazile said of Obama. “Perhaps President Trump is in a box,” she added, before calling for action to prevent future meddling. Her comments came as the Obama administration faced renewed scrutiny over spying on the Trump campaign. – READ MORE

