ANTI-PELOSI IMPEACHMENT WAVE GROWS: Ocasio-Cortez, Omar And Tlaib Call For Impeaching Trump

Determined to ignore House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said in March that she had no interest in attempting to impeach President Trump, the three fresman Congresswomen who have established themselves as the loudest members of the Democratic Party sallied forth yet again on Thursday, reacting to the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report by demanding the impeachment of the president.

Pelosi had told The Washington Post, “I’m not for impeachment. Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”

Everything outlined in the #MuellerReport is further proof of what I’ve been saying for a long time: it’s #TimetoImpeach. The first step? The House Judiciary Committee launching an investigation into whether Trump committed impeachable offenses. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) April 18, 2019

Impeachment is part of our constitutional responsibility. We have an obligation to investigate whether the President committed impeachable offenses, including:



-Obstruction of justice

-Violating the Emoluments Clause

-Collusion

-Abuse of power https://t.co/Sq907gs7eF — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 18, 2019

Mueller’s report is clear in pointing to Congress’ responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President.



It is our job as outlined in Article 1, Sec 2, Clause 5 of the US Constitution.



As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution. https://t.co/CgPZJiULOL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 18, 2019

But Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who gained a modicum of fame the night she was elected to Congress by screaming, “We’re gonna impeach the motherf*****,” tweeted, “Everything outlined in the #MuellerReport is further proof of what I’ve been saying for a long time: it’s #TimetoImpeach. The first step? The House Judiciary Committee launching an investigation into whether Trump committed impeachable offenses.” – READ MORE