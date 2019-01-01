Donations to build border wall top $18 Million

A GoFundMe account created to help fund the construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall has raised $18,351,714 – that’s over $18 MILLION in less than two weeks.

Brian Kolfage, a triple amputee Air Force veteran and Purple Heart medal recipient, created the page titled “We The People Will Fund The Wall.” Kolfage hopes to raise $1 billion.

“Like a majority of those American citizens who voted to elect President Donald J Trump, we voted for him to Make America Great Again. President Trump’s main campaign promise was to BUILD THE WALL. And as he’s followed through on just about every promise so far, this wall project needs to be completed still,” wrote Brian Kolfage.

Supporters chanted “Build that wall!” at Trump rallies before and after his election.

The Democrats have refused funding the wall, sparking a partial shutdown the government.

President Trump is committed for the long haul, according to administration officials unauthorized to speak publicly and granted anonymity. After early threats to shut down government over the wall, he now believes he's got public opinion and, at very least, his base of supporters behind him.