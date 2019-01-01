Media Didn’t Like McChrystal Until He Started Bashing Trump

Retired four-star Army General Stanley McChrystal, whom former President Barack Obama sacked in wartime in 2010 over insubordinate remarks he made in Rolling Stone, told host Martha Raddatz over the weekend that President Donald Trump is immoral and dishonest.

The interview with McChrystal aired Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I think it’s important for me to work for people who I think are basically honest, who tell the truth as best they know it … I don’t think [President Trump] tells the truth.”

“I’d say no,” McChrystal answered when asked if he would accept a hypothetical invitation to join the Trump administration.

“Is Trump immoral, in your view?” asked Raddatz.

“I think he is,” McChrystal answered.

Though the sacked general received considerable blowback from the public and the press following his sharp criticism of Obama and his administration back in 2010, many on the Left have welcomed with open arms McChrystal’s putdowns of the current commander-in-chief.

Don’t recall @ABC loving McChrystal when he was slamming Obama in 2010 in @RollingStone and relieved of his duty. https://t.co/m9CtRlQJn6 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) December 31, 2018

The former top commander who led America’s Joint Special Operations Command during the war in Afghanistan criticized Trump’s military decisions.

He also cautioned individuals who might consider replacing recently fired Secretary of Defense James Mattis to ensure that they can truly be loyal to Trump given his approach to governance, his values, and his worldview.- READ MORE