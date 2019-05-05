Donald Trump Revives National Program to Exclude Illegals from Jobs

President Donald Trump’s administration has quietly reactivated a computer check that warns employers when their new employees are likely to be illegal immigrants.

Democrats, however, are protesting the new push to protect American families from illegal immigrants in the nation’s job market.

The so-called “no-match” letter warns employers that their employees’ claimed Social Security Numbers are suspect — and so allows the employers to minimize their legal risks by quietly firing the employees who do not have a right to work. The program was stopped by President Barack Obama mainly because it was so effective at warning employers.

“It is a very good thing,” said Jessica Vaughan, policy director at the Center for Immigration Studies. She continued:

Our government knows the name, address, and place of employment of millions of illegal workers … These jobs should be for Americans and legal workers … the market would bring wages up to $15 an hour for more workers if we didn’t have so much illegal employment.

The policy should also identify the Social Security Numbers that have been stolen by illegals from Americans, she said – read more