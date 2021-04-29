Donald Trump Planning to Bring Back MAGA Rallies

Former President Donald Trump is planning to bring back his famous “Make America Great Again” political rallies, a source familiar with the discussions confirmed to Breitbart News.

CNN reported Trump may resume his political rallies as soon as May.

Since 2015, Trump’s record-setting political rallies allow his supporters to express their enthusiasm for his political agenda and his willingness to be politically incorrect.

The former president is expected to emerge as a focal point of opposition to President Joe Biden’s radical-left agenda, and members of the Republican establishment who tried to distance themselves from his political brand after the 2020 election.

The rallies will give Trump a political platform, even though he has not announced plans to run for president again in 2024. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --