Donald Trump Piles On ‘Fredo’ Chris Cuomo: ‘The Truth Hurts’

President Donald Trump joined the social media mockery of CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, reacting to a video of the primetime anchor freaking out at a man who called him “Fredo.”

“I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Low ratings CNN.”

The video, first published by “THAT’S THE POINT with Brandon” featured Cuomo in a profanity-laced tirade, telling the man that the nickname “Fredo” was like “The N word” for Italians. “Fredo” refers to the character of the same name in the film The Godfather, which has come to mean the “dumb brother” of a family.

