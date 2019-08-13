Don Jr. to Chris Cuomo: ‘Fredo’ Isn’t an Ethnic Slur, ‘It Just Means You’re the Dumb Brother’

Donald Trump Jr. is mocking CNN host Christopher Cuomo for claiming his nickname “Fredo” is an ethnic slur against Italians, telling the primetime anchor that the now-viral moniker “just means you’re the dumb brother.”

“Hey @ChrisCuomo, take it from me, ‘Fredo’ isn’t the N word for Italians, it just means you’re the dumb brother,” President Donald Trump’s eldest son tweeted to Cuomo on Monday evening.

Hey @ChrisCuomo, take it from me, “Fredo” isn’t the N word for Italians, it just means you’re the dumb brother. 😉 https://t.co/sgg6yF7UDO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 13, 2019

Trump was one of many voices pushing back against Cuomo, who is seen arguing in an explosive undercover video that the term “Fredo” is a racially charged term. Throughout the video released on YouTube Monday by an independent journalist with the title “That’s the Point with Brandon,” Cuomo threatens physical violence against a man after he calls him “Fredo” in public. – READ MORE