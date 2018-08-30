Donald Trump Jr. tells Chelsea Handler to stay away from politics: ‘No reason to suck at two things’

Donald Trump Jr. fired back at Chelsea Handler in a series of tweets Tuesday after the comedian suggested that the president’s eldest son would “flip” against his father in Robert Mueller’s federal investigation into the Trump campaign.

“I can’t wait for Donald Trump junior to flip on his father,” Ms. Handler tweeted to her more than 8 million followers Monday evening. “That’s going to be awesome.”

Mr. Trump Jr. shot back by telling Ms. Handler to stick to comedy.

I’d say stick to comedy but you weren’t funny enough to avoid cancellation of your Netflix show. Stay away from politics — no reason to suck at two things. https://t.co/TWaIdU0d71 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 28, 2018

Hey Chelsea, now that your show is canceled it’s not too late to make good on your promise. Really no excuse for you to stay anymore. Chelsea Handler Insists She'll Leave the U.S. if Donald Trump Becomes President https://t.co/ai6gb2Css7 via @thr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 28, 2018

Ms. Handler announced in October of last year that her Netflix show, "Chelsea," was being canceled after two seasons. She explained it was her decision to end the show to focus more on political activism in fighting President Trump.

In defending Mr. Franken against numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, Ms. Handler admitted during an interview with Buzzfeed News that she’s grabbed people’s genitals “many times” in photographs before and didn’t think that should be considered sexual assault.

“I don’t want to diminish anyone’s legitimate claim of feeling like they’ve been assaulted, because that’s your feeling,” she said. “But I think there is a very big difference of a man putting his arm around you — he’s a comedian, I’ve touched people’s breasts and genitals I can’t imagine how many times in photos. That doesn’t excuse it, but that’s something, that’s not rape. That’s not sexual assault, and it’s not repeated behavior over and over again.”

Ms. Handler, who claimed to be a victim of sexual assault herself, said Mr. Franken’s behavior was a “far different beast” than rape.

"For a person who's been sexually assaulted, to compare that story to someone putting their arm around you and being silly in a picture, which is what I believe Al Franken was doing, I know him and that's something he would do — obviously he'll never do it again — but I don't think those are the same things," she said.