Donald Trump Jr. says Dems calling for police to be defunded should first call for security details to be cut

Donald Trump Jr. on Monday called out Democrats looking to defund police departments in the wake of George Floyd protests and said they should start by cutting their own security detail.

Trump said that the entire country has called for the end of police brutality but said calls to cut funding for police departments would do little to stop abuses and would make the most vulnerable communities even more vulnerable.

“Will those same anti-cop Dems call for their security details to be cut?” Trump asked.

Democratic leadership in the House and Senate on Monday unveiled legislation that would increase the accountability of police officers and remove immunity from legal consequences stemming from acts committed in the line of duty. But came up short from calling for police departments to be defunded. – READ MORE

