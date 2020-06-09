Democrat Ilhan Omar: Defund Minneapolis Police, They’re ‘Cancer,’ ‘We Don’t Want Your Damn Reforms’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called for defunding the Minneapolis Police Department on Sunday, saying that they were a “cancer” and that the department was “rotten to the root.”

“Well, we’ve had a black president, we’ve had a Congressional Black Caucus, we’ve had black mayors, we’ve had black governors, and we’ve had black city councilmembers, we’ve had black police chiefs, yet we are still getting killed, brutalized, surveilled, massley incarcerated, and we are still having conversations with our children on how to have a conversation with the people that are supposed to protect and serve them so that those people don’t in return kill them,” Omar said during a rally. “I know what it means for a police officer to look me in the eye and call me a ‘zoo animal.’”

When this whole thing fails, take note that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar also supports the dismantling of the Minneapolis Police Department. pic.twitter.com/cW3O745oq5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2020

“So, I know that my silence contributes to violence,” Omar continued. “I will never cosign on funding a police department that continues to brutalize us, and I will never stop saying not only do we need to disinvest police but we need to completely dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department because here’s the thing, there’s a cancer. Everybody knows what cancer is? So, when somebody gets a cancer and that cancer starts to spread throughout their body and you know the root of that cancer is the leg, people say to the family of that person, ‘We have to amputate this leg in order for that cancer not to spread and kill that person.’” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --