    Donald Trump Jr. Drops the Hammer on Cory Booker

    Cory Booker’s past just keeps getting in the way of his presidential future.

    The latest accusation, that he propositioned a stranger in a men’s restroom for sex, is not going away.

    Donald Trump Jr. seized on the opportunity to turn Booker’s politics on him early Monday with a vicious and snarky Tweet.

    “Based on ’s rules when it comes to due process for accused sexual assaulters, we must assume he’s guilty until he proves otherwise by calling for an FBI investigation into himself. I assume he won’t be running for president until that investigation is complete.” — Trump Jr.

