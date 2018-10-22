Donald Trump Jr. Drops the Hammer on Cory Booker

Cory Booker’s past just keeps getting in the way of his presidential future.

The latest accusation, that he propositioned a stranger in a men’s restroom for sex, is not going away.

Donald Trump Jr. seized on the opportunity to turn Booker’s politics on him early Monday with a vicious and snarky Tweet.

“Based on @ CoryBooker’s rules when it comes to due process for accused sexual assaulters, we must assume he’s guilty until he proves otherwise by calling for an FBI investigation into himself. I assume he won’t be running for president until that investigation is complete.” — Trump Jr.

