Michael Avenatti backs off Texas ‘resistance’ rally on same day as Trump’s

Michael Avenatti has backed off his pledge to hold a “resistance” rally in Texas on the same day President Trump holds one for Sen. Ted Cruz in Houston.

As the Trump campaign announced that more than 100,000 requests were made for tickets for the event Monday, Avenatti told Geoff Bennett of NBC News that a scheduling conflict prevented him from holding a counter-rally.

“It’s Beto’s show because it’s his race,” Avenatti was quoted as saying, referring to Cruz’s Democratic challenger, Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Early last month, Avenatti, who is the lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels, said he would hold a rally to counter Trump's and encouraged "all groups" to join and stressed the need to "fight fire with fire."