Donald Trump Jr. demolishes (with a hammer) James Comey’s laughable praise for Hillary

Comey says he didn’t vote in the 2016 election, but “Hillary Clinton is more meshed in, trained in, respectful of the norms and traditions that I’m so worried about being eroded today” #ComeyTownHall https://t.co/eXfzc7F9o5 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 26, 2018

Great American norms & traditions like taking hammers to iPhones, bleach bitting hard drives,and destroying 30,000 documents under subpoena.

Yea Ok!!! https://t.co/3k20I3EXKP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 26, 2018

James Comey’s book tour barnstorming continues this week, and last night the former FBI director was on CNN and spelled out why he thinks Hillary Clinton was far more qualified than Donald Trump. – READ MORE

