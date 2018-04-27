True Pundit

Politics

Donald Trump Jr. demolishes (with a hammer) James Comey’s laughable praise for Hillary

Posted on by
Share:

James Comey’s book tour barnstorming continues this week, and last night the former FBI director was on CNN and spelled out why he thinks Hillary Clinton was far more qualified than Donald Trump. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

BAM! Donald Trump Jr. demolishes (with a hammer) James Comey's laughable praise for Hillary
BAM! Donald Trump Jr. demolishes (with a hammer) James Comey's laughable praise for Hillary

Is this Comey guy for real!?

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: