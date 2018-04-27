Here come the socialists: ‘Comrades’ seeking office in 2018 take cue from Sanders

A slew of candidates are running in the 2018 elections as in-the-open socialists, in the latest sign that the Bernie Sanders wing is looking to expand its political footprint — as mainstream Democrats, in turn, embrace their big-government policies.

Those running under the socialist banner this year include nearly two-dozen candidates, for offices at all levels.

One, Texas attorney Franklin Bynum, this week proclaimed he’s running on a “far-left” agenda as he touted his Democratic Socialists of America “comrades.” Texas, which has voted for a Republican in the past 10 presidential races, has emerged as an unlikely hotbed for socialist candidates this year — including Bynum, who last month won in an unopposed Democratic primary for a post as a Houston criminal courts judge.

“Stood with DSA comrades in the Sunday New York Times,” the 34-year-old Bynum tweeted Monday, a few days after he was quoted in the newspaper saying, “Yes, I’m running as a socialist. I’m a far-left candidate.”

But the former public defender is one of at least four candidates that the Houston chapter of the DSA has endorsed this year. The others include a state Senate candidate and Ali Khorasani, who last month finished last in a five-person Democrat primary for a Houston-area U.S. House seat. – READ MORE

