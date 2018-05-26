Donald Trump Jr. Calls Out Masters of the Universe, Claims Instagram Censorship

Donald Trump Jr. Accused Instagram, The Facebook-owned Image Sharing Social Media Platform, Of Shadowbanning Him And Restricting His Reach, Calling Out Mark Zuckerberg And The Silicon Valley Masters Of The Universe.

Trump Jr. said he had noticed a “crazy drop off in new followers,” stating that no new followers had been added to his account in a week, despite his posts receiving over 7 million impressions in the same time period.

The president’s son, who has become a favorite of MAGA supporters on social media, also said that when his friend tried to search for Trump Jr’s name, Instagram warned them that “posts with words or tags you’re searching for often encourage behavior that can cause harm and even lead to death.” He included the hashtag #mastersoftheuniverse, the title of Breitbart Tech’s ongoing coverage of Silicon Valley’s censorship, shadowbanning, and purposeful lowering of engagement for conservatives around the world. – READ MORE

