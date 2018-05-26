Politics TV
WATCH: ‘The View’ Loses Their Minds Over New NFL Anthem Rule — Meghan McCain Brings Them Back Down to Earth
The ladies of “The View” predictably had a meltdown over the NFL’s new rule on standing for the national anthem during Thursday’s episode — but Meghan McCain was ready to defend the league’s decision.
Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar expressed their bewilderment, and Sunny Hostin gave an impassioned take on the rule, which bars players and team personnel from kneeling during the song and requires them to stand, remain in the locker room, or the team faces fines.
"This protest is not about the national anthem. This protest is not about the flag," she declared. "This country still terrorizes African-American men at a much disproportionate rate than it does white men. And so, my experience in this country is valid. It should be valued."
"I have a flag in my dressing room...It is what we drape the coffins of soldiers’ bodies in when they come back from war."