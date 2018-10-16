Donald Trump Jr. blasts Beto O’Rourke: ‘Irish guy pretending to be Hispanic’

Donald Trump Jr. slammed Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) on Monday, saying the Democratic challenger to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is “pretending” to be Latino.

“What’s authentic about an Irish guy pretending to be Hispanic? Asking for some friends Texas,” Trump Jr. tweeted, linking to an article from ABC News that contended O’Rourke has kept the Senate race close partly because of a desire among Democratic voters to see authenticity in candidates.

O'Rourke, whose full first name is Robert, has been mocked by some on the right for his decision to go by Beto, a name that some conservatives say he chose because it sounds Hispanic.