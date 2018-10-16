    True Pundit

    UConn to offer class on the science of growing weed

    The University of Connecticut will soon offer a course on how to grow marijuana.

    The class, Horticulture of Cannabis: From Seed to Harvest, will be offered for the first time this spring, according to university publication UConn Today.

    The course was developed in response to a “tremendous student demand,” said Gerald Berkowitz, a professor of plant science at UConn.

    Berkowitz told UConn Today there’s a bevy of career opportunities in the budding industry and colleges need to prepare and educate the workforce for these jobs. – READ MORE

