UConn to offer class on the science of growing weed

The University of Connecticut will soon offer a course on how to grow marijuana.

The class, Horticulture of Cannabis: From Seed to Harvest, will be offered for the first time this spring, according to university publication UConn Today.

The course was developed in response to a “tremendous student demand,” said Gerald Berkowitz, a professor of plant science at UConn.

Berkowitz told UConn Today there’s a bevy of career opportunities in the budding industry and colleges need to prepare and educate the workforce for these jobs. – READ MORE