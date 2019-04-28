Donald Trump: I’m ‘Guilty’ of Being a ‘Great President, and the Democrats Don’t Like It’

“If I’m guilty of anything, it’s that I’ve been a great president and the Democrats don’t like it,” President Donald Trump told reporters Friday after questions related to the Mueller report.

The president spoke with reporters on the South Lawn before departing the White House to give remarks at the NRA convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Frankly, when I go through it with the House and the Senate and we have no collusion, no collusion, no obstruction, no obstruction. Then we have — again we have to go through it?” he asked. “This is a pure political witch hunt.”

“We did nothing wrong. And the only thing I did is make our country stronger, give it the numbers like people haven’t seen before,” he advanced. “What we’re doing in this country, financially, with the military, with our veterans — if you look at veterans, we now have Veterans Choice. Nobody has ever done what I’ve done in their first two years.”

“So if I’m guilty of anything, it’s that I’ve been a great president, and the Democrats don’t like it, which is a shame,” President Trump said, concluding his answers to the press, then departing. – READ MORE