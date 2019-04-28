Buttigieg campaign says it will return, no longer accept lobbyist donations

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s (D) presidential campaign announced Friday it will no longer accept donations from lobbyists and will return over $30,000 in contributions it has already received.

“Mayor Pete will not be influenced by special-interest money, and we understand that making this promise is an important part of that commitment.

“We understand that making this decision and being vocal about our values is important; that the decision means more than just whether or not we are willing to accept money from a specific individual,” the campaign wrote in an email to supporters, saying the refund will amount to $30,250 donated from 39 individuals.

“Standing up for our collective values not only includes saying we believe that campaigns should not take money from lobbyists; it also means being aware of the loopholes that still allow special interests to impact the campaign,” the campaign wrote.

The campaign vowed to establish internal procedures to ensure it is abiding by its new promise.