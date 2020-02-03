Donald Trump: Fox News ‘Really Pathetic’; Chris Wallace Belongs on CNN

President Donald Trump wrote off Fox News on Tuesday as “really pathetic” for trying to be “politically correct” by interviewing Democrats on their network.

“Really pathetic how Fox News is trying to be so politically correct by loading the airwaves with Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the no-name Senator from Maryland,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump needled Fox executives by reminding them that Democrat officials refused to allow them to participate in the Democrat National Committee debates. – READ MORE

