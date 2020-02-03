Donald Trump: Fox News ‘Really Pathetic’; Chris Wallace Belongs on CNN

President Donald Trump wrote off Fox News on Tuesday as “really pathetic” for trying to be “politically correct” by interviewing Democrats on their network.

“Really pathetic how Fox News is trying to be so politically correct by loading the airwaves with Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the no-name Senator from Maryland,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

…..So, what the hell has happened to @FoxNews. Only I know! Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

Trump needled Fox executives by reminding them that Democrat officials refused to allow them to participate in the Democrat National Committee debates. – READ MORE