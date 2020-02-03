Trump Lawyer to Schiff’s Team: You’re Conducting ‘Massive Election Interference’ And Americans Will Make You Pay (VIDEO)

White House counsel for the impeachment trial, Pat Cipollone, accused Adam Schiff and the impeachment management team of partaking in “massive election interference,” predicting the American people will not respond kindly to their actions.

In fact, he suggested the one thing Democrats truly do not want to see – the American people deciding their party’s fate at the ballot box.

Cipollone’s remarks came Thursday afternoon at the Senate impeachment trial.

“We’ve never been in a situation where we have the impeachment of a President in an election year, with the goal of removing the president from the ballot,” Cipollone said.

We've never been in a situation where we have the impeachment of a President in an election year…That is the most massive election interference we've ever witnessed.

“As I’ve said before, that is the most massive election interference we’ve ever witnessed. It’s domestic election interference, it’s political election interference, and it’s wrong.”

