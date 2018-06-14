Donald Trump: ‘Fake News’ the Biggest Enemy of the United States

President Donald Trump Lashed Out At The “fake News” Again, Signaling Frustration With Negative Reports About His Summit With North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un.

So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN. They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea. 500 days ago they would have “begged” for this deal-looked like war would break out. Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

“Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!” he wrote on Twitter.

He specifically singled out NBC and CNN for criticism. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1