Donald Trump: ‘Fake News’ the Biggest Enemy of the United States

President Donald Trump Lashed Out At The “fake News” Again, Signaling Frustration With Negative Reports About His Summit With North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un.

“Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!” he wrote on Twitter.

He specifically singled out NBC and CNN for criticism. – READ MORE

Donald Trump: 'Fake News' the Biggest Enemy of the United States

President Donald Trump lashed out at the "fake news" again, signaling frustration with negative reports about his summit with Kim Jong-un. 

