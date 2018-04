Don Trump Jr. Asks Question About YouTube Shooter To Highlight Anti-NRA Bias

After a 39-year-old YouTuber and PETA activist reportedly shot up YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California on Tuesday, wounding three and fatally shooting herself, her “hateful” YouTube channels and Instagram posts were pulled down.

“You think there’s any chance whatsoever that a mass shooters hateful Instagram and YouTube channels would be pulled immediately if they were NRA members as opposed to liberal Vegan PETA activists?” asked Donald Trump Jr. via Twitter.

“Asking for a few million friends in the [NRA],” he added. The gun rights organization has an estimated 5 million members.

